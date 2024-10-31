Photo: Reese Witherspoon thinks Oliver Haarmann is 'the one:' Report

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly fallen head over heels for boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann.

The pair is taking their romance up a notch and are planning to tie the knot after moving up from friends to lovers, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

According to an insider close to The Morning Show actress, Reese believes that Oliver is really “different from other guys.”

The source explained that unlike her last two husbands, “Oliver is mature, fun, loving and secure in himself.”

For those unversed, Reese had previously married first husband, Ryan Phillippe.

After parting ways from him, Reese then married Hollywood agent Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in 2023 after staying together for 12 years.

“She’s confident this would be her last marriage,” the source noted in conclusion.

These findings are contrary to those of a Daily Mail insider, who claimed that Reese doesn’t see a future with Oliver.

The source revealed at the time, “The reason she’s told Oliver no to marriage is because she doesn’t want him to have false expectations and think this is in their future. Because it definitely isn’t.”

“She’s also independent as hell and certainly doesn’t need a man for his money,” the tipster said of the Legally Blonde actress.