Photo:Angelina Jolie happy to marry someone like Akala: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly open to giving love another chance.

Despite her messy divorce from Brad Pitt, the Maria actress is reportedly open to say “I do” once again, as per the latest report of Life & Style.

However, she has an ideal candidate in mind and would love to spend the rest of her life with someone like him.

This person is no one else but her rumoured boyfriend Akala, who is currently dating his business partner, Chanelle Newman.

As per an insider, the mother of six finds Akala really attractive as a life partner because “he’s handsome, intelligent, worldly, and they’re passionate about the same causes.”

They went on to claim, “Akala is pretty much her dream guy,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

These reports are further supported by an earlier report from In Touch Weekly which also dished, “Angie is ready to date again.”

The second insider noted, “Although it’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item,” adding, “Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though.”