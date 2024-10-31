Kylie, Kendall Jenner support each other amid backlash: Source

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s sisterhood has reportedly passed the test of time.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the two youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner were struggling to see eye to eye with each other on several matters.

However, the sisters have been leaning on each other during tough times despite their arguments.

“Kylie and Kendall worked to fix their relationship,” dished a source.

The spy also addressed, “They’re normal sisters, so they still butt heads.”

“But they have learned how to forgive and move on more easily,” claimed the source and noted, “They are very close these days” after which they signed off from the chat.

This newfound support for each other could be the result of the recent backlash the duo is facing from the models because of their family’s power in the industry.

As per an earlier report of the outlet, “There’s already a lot of anger that her sister Kendall was pushed as this big model.”

“So to have Kylie now trying to horn her way into the industry is infuriating for a lot of these girls who’ve been working at it since they were 14 years old,” the spy also addressed.

“They were all complaining and saying she’s just a trashy Kardashian that didn’t deserve to be there,” the insider said at the time.