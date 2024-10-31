Sherri Shepherd honours Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Cardi B for Halloween fashion gala

Sherri Shepherd surprised her fans during the latest episode of Sherri.

Celebrating the spooky season this year, Shepherd reimagined the iconic Met Gala looks by Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Tyla, according to a PEOPLE magazine report.

Shepherd’s brought a full set transformation for her Halloween Fashion Gala this year.

Her stylists Willie Sinclair III and Chanel Smith helped her to recreate the stunning outfits.

She opened her Halloween show with Rihanna’s 2023 Met Gala look, and then channelled Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Balenciaga outfit for the second look.

Additionally, she recreated Tyla’s famous sand-and-crystal Balmain gown and then closed the show with Cardi B’s unforgettable 2019 gown.

Shepherd shared the idea behind their choice of ensemble for this special occasion.

She told the outlet, “It had to elevate everything, and also be fun,” adding, “I knew when I had my own show, I'd want to continue it and make it big. I want people to say, 'What is Sherri going to be doing?' I wanted it to be big so they'd never forget.”

“Cardi, Kim, Rihanna, Tyla, these are all women who made such a mark. And we wanted really strong women; that was kind of the underlying theme,” Shepherd shared.

She added, “We kind of started with the most complicated, which were the looks from Cardi B and Tyla, and then worked backwards from there. And we didn't have a lot of time, either. I think overall, we probably made all the looks in three and a half weeks; much shorter than last year.”