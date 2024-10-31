Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream channels Kobe Bryant in bold tribute

Rob Kardashian gushed over his daughter Dream who dressed as the Late Kobe Bryant for a recent festival.

The 37-year-old proud dad took to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 31 to show off Dream's Halloween dress.

The 7-year-old dressed as the mini version of the slum dunk in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform, paired with black and yellow shoes and white socks.

She completed her look by holding a basketball in her hands and mimicked Bryant's broken right hand by wrapping hers with white mesh.

Rob penned down in the caption "My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn’t have been Happier."

"Dreamy bean aka Kobe bean," the proud added with a loved-up emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Rob welcomed his dream with his ex Blac Chyna.

The post came days after Dream made her modeling debut in September and walked the runway for kids apperal of the Zeus & Lexi at New York Fashion Week.