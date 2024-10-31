Charli XCX, Emma Corrin '100 Nights of Hero' filming takes haunted turn

Charli XCX, Emma Corrin get spooked while filming '100 Nights of Hero'

Charli XCX and Emma Corrin will have their own Halloween story to tell this spooky season.

During the filming for 100 Nights Of Hero, the duo had a “creepy” experience on the set.

An insider has shared with The Sun that while Charli and Emma were filming “all sorts of weird things started to happen.”

They stated, “Sound recording equipment mysteriously malfunctioned and started cutting out and picking up distorted noises when no one was speaking.”

“The cameras were also affected and started flickering on and off without warning,” the insider added.

Things got even more intense when “some of the footage came out blurred, despite the conditions being perfect.”

“It felt as though something — or someone — was toying with the equipment because the glitches defied any logical explanation. It was creepy as hell,” the insider stated.

It is worth mentioning that the shooting took place at the Grade II-listed Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, which historians claim is haunted by two ghosts.