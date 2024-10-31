Matt LeBlanc sparks concern as he still grieves 'loss of Matthew'

Matt LeBlanc just might be more affected from his Friends co-star, Matthew Perry’s death, than we think.

As per the DailyMail the actor is not looking to get back in front of the camera anytime soon as he now feels ready to “rethink his life.”

The 57-year-old actor, who is now rarely spotted in public during the year since Perry passed away, has reportedly opted to follow Jack Nicholson's path of silently retiring from acting and shifting his attention to “what is important to him.”

“Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew,” an insider spilled to the outlet, adding, “Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone.”

“It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now,’ they added.

LeBlanc has not made any on screen appearances, neither on films nor any TV projects since the Friends HBO reunion special in 2021, previously saying he was “taking some time off.”