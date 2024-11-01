'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick, wife Amy Jackson set to welcome baby

Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson made a huge announcement on Thursday.

Just two months after tying the knot, the Gossip Girl alum and Amy shared a joint post on Instagram announcing their pregnancy.

They shared stunning photos in which Amy flaunted her growing belly and Ed cradled her baby bump.

This big news gained love from fans who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

“Congratulations!! I’m so happy for you two,” one wrote.

While another commented, “Oh my goodness - what a joy!! Biggest congratulations xxx over the moon for you all!! Biggest love.”

“CANNOT wait for baby Jackson-Westwick! This is so beautiful,” the third comment read.

After their marriage, the couple shared their admiration for each other in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments. It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all,” Amy told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Ed added, “This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have. I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her.”