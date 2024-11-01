Jude Law reveals hidden frustration over media's obsession with his looks

Jude Law reveals hidden frustration with media's obsession with his looks

Actor Jude Law has reflected on his early days of acting and expressed discontent over media's attention on his looks instead of art.

In the latest interview with Variety published October 30, The 51-year-old actor discussed his frustration with being objectified as a male sex symbol.

The outlet asked Law about being PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004.

“Interestingly, I was talking about this to a friend. He made a good point. He said, ‘If you were a woman, people would have been told off for objectifying you,' " Law replied.

He went on to say, "I think it frustrated me because I was this young guy desperately keen to have an acting career and for people to talk about that, as opposed to what I looked like.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor made his breakthrough performance in The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999.

However, he went through major media attention after his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Sadie Frost following his relationship with Sienna Miller.

"Being invaded was something that always made me bristle," Law told the outlet.

“That time is now over, and I’ve moved on from it. And so has, fortunately, the attention of the photographers and the prying eyes on me," he added.