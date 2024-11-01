Stevie Nicks recalls a 'regret' that she has until she turned 70

Stevie Nicks revealed a regret that she has in her life.

In her latest interview with MSNBC, the Fleetwood Mac star talked about how she took a rather long time to enter a voting booth.

The iconic rock musician admitted how she didn't vote in a U.S. election until about six years ago, saying, "I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that.”

"I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that, and I don’t have very many regrets,” she added.

As the Landslide hitmaker remembers "so many reasons" she used to come up with to not vote, Nicks continued, "You can say, ‘Oh, I didn’t have time. I was this and that.’ In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted.”

Particularly, she also mentioned to the outlet how "we have to find a way to bring back Roe v. Wade."

Also believing how music artists have a rather unique way of getting involved, Nicks mentioned, "In the end of the ‘50s and ‘60s and going into the 70s, everyone was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills — it was lots and lots and lots. I would say to all my musical poets that write songs to write some songs about what’s happening, like I did."