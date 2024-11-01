 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson admits Prince William wedding brought bitter memories

November 01, 2024

Sarah Ferguson admits Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 turned out to be a moment of reflection.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew before splitting after two kids, reminded herself to always be grateful.

Speaking on a US based show titled ‘Daily,’ Fergie admitted the Royal wedding triggered 'great soul searching on regret'.

She said: "I was that bride and at 25 years old, I went down the aisle of Westminster Abbey

Fergie reflected: "If I, being me now, could go back to that young girl when I was 24, I would say to her, 'You know what? I will stick with you. I will stay with you. I'm with you…. You don't need to run around trying to get everyone to love you. I love you, i.e. yourself, myself'."

She continued: "'You've got me. Listen to me. I will guide you. Listen to your instincts Sarah and be aware of your behaviour and be aware of how lucky you are. You've got the world. You've got the best-looking prince. You've got the world at your feet. Don't blow it'."

