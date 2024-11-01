Heidi Klum sparks clash with ex over pizza topping: 'a big fight'

Heidi Klum might upset some fans with her liking of this controversial topping on her pizza.

In an exclusive chat with People at the opening of her pizza chain in New York City, the 51-year-old supermodel talked about her favorite pizza toppings.

Klum revealed that her ex-Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who is also her partner in the new restaurant, had one "big fight" while deciding a specific ingredient to include in the menu.

"One item I had a big fight with Flavio about — because, you know, I'm German and in Germany we have pizza Hawaiian — it’s pineapple and ham," she told the outlet.

"I grew up on pizza Hawaiian so it has pineapple on it, but Italians think this is the worst thing on the planet," Klum continued. "They’re like, 'There’s no way. We're not doing this.' And I was like, 'But why?' There's a lot of tourists or so that I hear. [that like it]"

"Plus I'm also a partner. So I feel like I should have a say," she jested.

"So he was like, 'Fine.' But he is normally like, 'There's no way. Italians don't do pizza Hawaiian.' I'm like, 'Well, in Germany, Italians are in Germany, and [also it's] my friends' from Australia [go-to] too," the America's Got Talent judge added.

Klum and Briatore started dating in March 2003 but parted their ways later that year. At the time Klum was pregnant with daughter Leni.