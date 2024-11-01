Megan Thee Stallion reveals painful decision on ‘pulling plug' for mother

Megan Thee Stallion is touching upon the painful time when she let her mother go after severe battle with brain tumour.



The singer, in her documentary titled Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, talks about the instant when she decided to pull the plug on her beloved mom.

She tells on Prime Video: “They had to put her under. She was just brain dead,” Megan says in the documentary, which features poignant animation for some sequences, including her mother's death. “So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it.”

“Once I realized she wasn't coming back, I was just like, 'Damn, I can't keep her like this.' Because I know she wouldn't have wanted to stay like this," Megan recalls through tears. "So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day."

Megan lost her mother back in 2019. Theee months after the demise, the rapper returned to stage for her concert.

Speaking to her fans, Megan noted: "She was my number one fan, through all the ass-shakin' and cussin'."