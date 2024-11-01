Ed Sheeran recreates his viral AI meme: 'Haters will say it's AI'

Ed Sheeran grabbed his fans' attention with a simple yet hilarious twist on his AI-generated trending photo.

The Shape of You singer marked his spooky holiday on October 31st with a monkey costume.

But it's not just an ordinary monkey costume, the Grammy winner recreated his AI-generated image which went viral and became a meme.

Sheeran took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, October 31st showing off his costume and mimicking the viral meme by bending on a table smiling, and looking into the camera directly while displaying the original AI-generated image on his phone.

"Haters will say it's AI," Sheeran wrote in the caption, with hashtags #halloweenbruv and #feltcutemightdeletelater, teasing that he may delete the image in the future.

As per People, the image is originally based on a pre-existing viral photo from 2010 of a kid who was using an iPad in an Apple Store while donning a monkey costume.

This recreation of Sheeran's may be a surprise to the pop star's fans as he previously revealed that he do not spend much time on the internet and "got rid" of his cell phone.

"I haven’t had a phone since 2015," he said on Therapuss with Jake Shane back in June.

"I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media, but it’s not like an active working phone," Thinking Out Loud hitmaker added.