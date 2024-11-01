 
Alexandra Daddario welcomes new addition to her family

The actress marked her annual holiday celebration with a cute announcement

November 01, 2024

Alexandra Daddario is now a mom of a little angel.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on October 31st and made the exciting announcement with a cute picture of her baby.

It pertinent to mention that she has welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew Form.

"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," Daddario marked her annual spooky day celebration.

In the snap shared by Daddario the newborn baby can be seen wrapped in a blanket with a cute beanie on the head and a bunch of candies scattered all over the cradle.

Daddario has yet to reveal the baby's gender and name.

For those unversed, the White Lotus star is also a stepmom of her husband's kids Julian and Rowan.

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief star first announced her pregnancy back in July to Vogue.

She revealed to the outlet that due to a previous pregnancy loss she had been keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” the actress told the publisher. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

