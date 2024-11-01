Gwen Stefani embraces Halloween in classic Disney princess style

Gwen Stefani embraced Halloween by dressing up as a classic Disney princess, celebrating the spooky season with her youngest son, Apollo.

The 55-year-old No Doubt singer shared a charming Instagram video on Thursday, showcasing her transformation into Snow White.

Moreover, Stefani completed her look with a blue bodice, yellow skirt, red headband and dark hair.

Additionally, the video included sweet moments with her 10-year-old son and a few of his friends, though her older sons, Kingston and Zuma were absent.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, "happy Halloween my little marighoulds," with spooky emojis.

The American singer shares all three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

This festive moment came after Hollaback Girl's singer recent appearance on The Voice, where she surprised fans with a warm blonde hairstyle and bold bangs, sparkling talk of an “unrecognizable” look.

Furthermore, fans noticed her fuller, smoother complexion, which added to her transformation, as per Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, Stefani also celebrated her relationship with Blake Shelton, wishing him a happy 55th birthday.

It is worth mentioning that the couple met on The Voice in 2015, got engaged in October 2020, and wed on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.