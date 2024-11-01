Sarah Drew hints at possible 'Grey's Anatomy' return

Sarah Drew would love to reprise her role as Dr. April Kepner in Grey’s Anatomy.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Drew shared that the “door is open” for her return in the show.

The actress, 44, who starred in the 9 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama series, said, “I always say that that door is always open, that place is like family to me and I love going back and visiting so, you know, ball’s in their court.”

Drew reflected on her experience on the show, saying, “I had such an incredible, life-changing experience on that show, so I was able to leave the show all of a sudden with a platform and a fan base and a name out in the world.”

“So it allowed me to kind of go, what do I want to do? Where do I want to go next?” she added.

Talking about the growth she experienced after her departure from the show, Drew said, “I'm producing and writing and directing now, and I don't think I would be making my own stuff if I was still on Grey’s, maybe I would be.”

Expressing gratitude for her experience, the Moms’ Night Out actress said, “I've stepped out into the world in a leadership role and I think having the leadership role is now one of the greatest joys of my career.”