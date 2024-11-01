Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season

Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for spooky season

Sabrina Carpenter got into the Halloween spirit at her Dallas concert, as she took to the stage in a Playboy costume.

During her Wednesday show in Texas, the singer made multiple costume changes while celebrating her Short n’ Sweet tour.

While taking it to her Instagram, she captioned her recent carousel post as, “a short n’ spooky halloweeeeen" concert for the occasion.

While donning Victoria’s Secret bodysuits for her opening act, the Please Please Please singer opted for a Playboy bunny outfit this time.

According to Daily Mail, the crystal adorned strapless corset highlighted her figure and her ensemble was paired with a black bowtie, white collar, white cuffs, matching heels and a white tail.

In order to complete her spooky season look, she wore iconic Playboy bunny ears atop her platinum blonde hair, styled in waves and curls.

Meanwhile, in West Hollywood, Shawn celebrated Halloween as a ninja, handing out candy with friends, as per the outlet.

Moreover, just days before, at his concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Treat You Better singer revealed to his fans, “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone.”

Additionally, the Stitches singer sparked romance rumours with Sabrina after they were spotted in Los Angeles in 2023, leading to speculation about a love triangle with his ex, Camila Cabello, whom he dated on and off from 2019 to 2023, as per the publication.