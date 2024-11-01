Prince William fails to impress with homelessness documentary: ‘An abject failure’

Prince William has been receiving criticism over his new documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness as it fails to impress the audiences.



The documentary shows the Prince of Wales’ work on the Homewards project, which continues his mother Princess Diana's legacy.

However, the critics were less than impressed after watching the film as they say that William's wealth and multiple homes contradict his message.

Sharing her take on the matter, commentator Marianne Levy called the documentary "dismal television" and an “abject failure” for failing to inspire.

For her piece for i News, Levy penned, "For if homelessness in the UK is to end, we need to know why it is at an all-time high.”

"We need to know about cutbacks to social services, how the NHS is struggling to provide frontline care, the burden on GPs (general practitioners). We need to know about investment in and the building of social housing.

"Of these issues, and the many more that have contributed to the crisis William has announced his intention to solve, there was nothing. It made for dismal television,” she added.

The expert continued: "The contributors talked of hope, but what this documentary was missing was anger.

"William is clearly committed to his cause, but he simply cannot galvanise his audience at the ballot box, in the workplace, and in the wider social arena to fix this inhumane problem once and for all.

"As an hour of factual television that was supposed to prove it is possible to end homelessness, this documentary was an abject failure."