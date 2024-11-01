Prince Harry releases meaningful statement after William's olive branch

Prince Harry has broken his silence after his estranged brother Prince William apparently extended an olive branch to him amid their ongoing royal rift.

The duke made his first public statement as he was spotted in weeks, addressing Nato officials via video link on October 31.

According to GB News, addressing the Nato military committee, Prince Harry emphasised the significance of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Prince Harry said: "I believe the work of the Invictus Games Foundation to be very important - and it strikes at the heart of our shared values as military personnel."

This is the first statement by Archie and Lilibet doting father after William seemingly extended an olive branch to his younger brother amid claims the future king has made a sweet decision about reconciliation as the duke is 'detaching' himself from Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales has apparently offered olive branch to Harry as he mentioned the duke in the new documentary.

The heir to throne said while referring to The Passage charity, where he visited with his mother when he was a child, saying: "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”