Chad Stahelski's claims regarding 'John Wick: Chapter 4' ending comes under fire

John Wick series director and co-creator Chad Stahelski’s recent remarks about the 2023’s film ending has come under fire.



The chapter 4 saw Keanu Reeves' character succumbing to his wounds following a duel against Donnie Yen's blind assassin, Caine.

According to recent statements from Chad, the movie, which earned $440 million at the global box office, ends with its fourth part.



He told The Hollywood Reporter, “There’s no topping what we did."

“That’s the end. That’s the deal,” the film director said, noting, “That’s what we found closure for."

However, David Leitch, the original John Wick producer-co-director expressed quite a contrary opinion in a new interview with MovieWeb, saying, “It's funny, I have never had the conversation with Chad.”



“He's really architecting all of that world. That's his deal, and he's doing it so well. But I can speak to it as a fan," David said, adding, “Look, you can find ways to bring people back. You can find conventions.”

While describing the original character, played by Keanu, the co-director noted, "People love this character so much, you know, it could be zombie John Wick, and people would still go for it."

The publication also asked the longtime producer of the John Wick franchise, Erica Lee, to share her two cents on Chad’s remarks.

She also echoed the sentiments similar to David's, saying, "Making these movies is so fun and rewarding and hard and all of that.”

"I mean, Chad directs all four and produces all four, and Keanu is obviously integral to all of that. So it's, again, like I said, rarefied air,” she added.