Meghan Markle all set to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie

King Charles has reportedly not seen Meghan Markle and Harry's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Meghan Markle is all set to make her father-in-law King Charles happy over Lilibet and Archie amid reports she and Prince Harry have purchased luxury home in Portugal.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a royal source has claimed that Meghan may 'give her blessing' for her two children to visit King Charles in the UK in near future.

King Charles has not seen his California-based royal grandchildren since June 2022 when Meghan and Harry travelled to UK with their kids for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

But, according to the report, Meghan and Harry’s new vacation home in Portugal could help their kids spend quality time with King Charles.

The insider said, “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa King Charles at some point.

“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royal and moved to US with their son Archie.

They welcomed daughter Princess Lilibet in June 2021. 

