Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to get new titles in 2025 after HRH removal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020

November 01, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive new titles in 2025 after they were stripped of their HRH status in 2020.

Meghan and Harry’s new titles have been disclosed by new Invictus Games CEO Scott Moore, who clarified how to refer to the Duke and Duchess at the 2025 games.

Moore said, “I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here.

“Ma’am” is fine, and he later added Harry can be called "Sir."

Archie and Lilibet doting parents lost their “Your Royal Highness" titles after they stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020.

Meghan and Harry, who currently live in California with their two children, also lost various royal privileges — including security, HRH status and their royal residence, the Frogmore Cottage.

They have also not traveled to the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022 when the couple visited Britain for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

