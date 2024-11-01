Prince William takes step towards reconciling with Prince Harry in new doc

Prince William seems to have taken a step to end the years-long rift between him and his brother Prince Harry in his recent documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.



The documentary features unseen photographs of the Royal brothers accompanying their mother, Princess Diana, to a homeless shelter in London.

The Prince of Wales even mentions the Duke of Sussex’s name in the film despite their rift since Harry stepped down as senior working royal and started publically attacking the Royal family.

He says in the new two-part documentary, “My mother took me to the Passage, she took Harry and I both there... I'd never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.”

Speaking on the matter, royal biographer Hugo Vickers claimed that William's acknowledgment of Harry's presence at the shelter as a "step forward" towards reconciliation.

He noted that William could have excluded Harry from the narrative but chose not to, suggesting that there is a willingness to mend their relationship.

Vickers told The Sun Online, "Prince William was talking about a historical event going with his mother to the homeless place, which I remember them doing at the time, and of course it would have been very strange if he hadn't mentioned Prince Harry since Prince Harry was quite clearly there with him.”

"However, having said that, it's nice that he did, and I'm a great believer that every time there's a step like this it's a step forward, and, as I've said on many occasions, if people are prepared to compromise, there's always the chance of reconciliation,” he added.

The expert continued: "I'd like to say that I see it as an olive branch to his brother, but I think it's more the case that since he was talking about an event where Prince Harry was present, it would have been very odd if he hadn't mentioned him.

"On the other hand he could have specifically excluded him, which would have been indicative of a complete breach between them.”