Princess Eugenie goes against Royal family with major move

Princess Eugenie has defied the warning of the Royal family over rekindling her connection with Meghan Markle, a new report has revealed.



The Royal family wants Prince Andrew’s daughter to maintain distance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but the Princess is going against the Royals.

According to In Touch Weekly, Eugenie and her husband, Jack, spent time with Harry and Meghan in Portugal, where the Sussexes recently purchased an $8 million home near the couple's summer retreat.

A source has claimed that King Charles, Prince William, and Queen Camilla are wary of their growing closeness as they believe Meghan and Harry may be using Eugenie to gain insight into the royal family.

“Eugenie was under pressure to distance herself from Meghan and Harry to prove her loyalty to the crown,” however, she has “clearly had a change of heart and she and Jack are now doing their best to support Meghan and Harry,” the insider said.

The insider said that “[Eugenie] feels strongly they’re doing the right thing, but there’s no denying it’s stirring up trouble for them.”

“Fact is, this is being seen as them taking the Sussexes’ side and it’s not sitting well with a lot of people in the Firm, particularly Camilla and William, who are convinced Meghan and Harry are still using Eugenie to get intel on the rest of the family.”

“They’re very suspicious and let it be known that this will make Eugenie and Jack outsiders by association if they continue this close relationship with Meghan and Harry. And the more openly Team Sussex she and Jack are, the worse it’s going to get.”

Despite warning from senior working royals, Eugenie and her husband are “being strongly advised to rethink this decision but so far, they’re ignoring all warnings, which is being seen as very foolish on their part.”