Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to take UK over from King Charles

King Charles’ health woes are reportedly starting to effect Prince William and Kate Middleton to a great extent.

Royal commentator Tina Brown made these admissions and shared all insights related to this during her interview with CBS Mornings.

She started by saying, “They've had to deal with an enormous amount” during this year.

“Because what people haven't really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne.”

While attempting to drive the point home, Ms Brown said, “Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he's 75 and he has cancer.”

And “That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I'm told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety.”

So right now, “They're dealing with these two things. They may be king and queen much quicker than they thought — maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong — and, she has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have plus three young children who she has to tell and handle…I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes and they've been trying to juggle it all,” the expert also noted before signing off.