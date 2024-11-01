 
Quentin Tarantino won't watch 'Shogun' for THIS reason

Quentin Tarantino won't watch 'Shogun,' or other critically acclaimed shows and movies for a specific reason

November 01, 2024

Quentin Tarantino doesn’t care one bit for Hollywood’s numerous new remakes, including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, Steven Zaillian’s Ripley series, as well as Emmy record breaking Shogun. 

Tarantino said he’s already watched the original adaptations of both Dune and Ripley, and went on to call out filmmakers for not making original content.

“I saw [David Lynch’s original adaptation of] ‘Dune’ a couple of times,” he told Bret Easton Ellis his eponymous podcast. “I don’t need to see that story again. I don’t need to see spice worms. I don’t need to see a movie that says the word ‘spice’ so dramatically.”

The Pulp Fiction director continued: “It’s one after another of this remake, and that remake. People ask ‘Have you seen ‘Dune?’ ‘Have you seen ‘Ripley?’ ‘Have you seen ‘Shōgun?’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ There’s six or seven Ripley books: If you do one again, why are you doing the same one that they’ve done twice already? I’ve seen that story twice before, and I didn’t really like it in either version, so I’m not really interested in seeing it a third time. If you did another story, that would be interesting enough to give it a shot anyway.”

This comes after Tarantino made headlines for saying that he doesn’t intend to watch Toy Story 4, which, like Dune 2, and Shogun received critical acclaim. 

