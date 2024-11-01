Prince William proves Prince Harry wrong in new documentary

Prince William proved Prince Harry wrong in his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, by showing his compassionate side.



The two-part doc contradicts the Duke of Sussex’s claims regarding William which he made in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

According to royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop, William's charisma and kindness in the documentary refute Harry's claims that the Prince of Wales is losing his resemblance to their mother, Princess Diana.

"Bright blue eyes, open-necked shirt, hands casually crossed on his knee, this was Prince William as we have never seen him before,” she told The Mirror.

"Charming, charismatic and kind, a man on a mission to end homelessness, a prince with the capacity to convince the suits in society and simultaneously get down with the kids,” she added.

"ITV 's 'Prince William, Together We Can End Homelessness' wasn’t just moving television, it reframed the Prince of Wales as a future 'King of hearts,’ she continued.

“In the opening of his memoir Spare, Harry insisted that William with his 'alarming baldness' was losing his 'famous resemblance to Mummy.' It was fading apparently.

"The Duke of Sussex, blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes, couldn't be more wrong. Last night, William channelled Diana. The same big-eyed stare, the same capacity to make the unseen in society feel seen, the same sincerity; as William readily owned, he had 'taken guidance from what my mother did.’

Dunlop further said, "As a charity boss casually observed, William isn't just a celebrity, he is a 'super celebrity' and his capacity to work that status was there for all to see.”

“When else would an issue like homelessness get two consecutive slots on prime-time TV?"