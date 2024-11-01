 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian outshines in bold 'Albino Alligator' look for spooky season

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian took Halloween costume to another level this year.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder unveiled her look for the spooky season, leaving fans stunned.

Kim shared a series of photos and behind-the-scenes videos of her “Albino Alligator” look.

“Albino Alligator by @thealexisstone” she wrote in the caption tagging her makeup artist, Alexis Stone.

Kim donned a full body, white scaly costume, complemented with green contact lenses. The costume had her entire body painted and moulded to create realistic looking alligator features.

The post quickly caught attention from fans who flooded the comments section with their surprise at her eerie costume.

“The Reptilians are coming out!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Kimberly!!!!!!!!!!!!! Omg! This is.”

“REPTILIAN QUEEN SLAYED THAT ILLUMINATI COSTUME,” the third comment read.

Additionally, some fans compared The Kardashians star's Halloween look to her sister Kylie Jenner’s . This year Kylie chose Demi Moore’s Striptease character for a Halloween costume.

One fan noted, “she definitely outdone Kylie this Halloween.”

“I thought Kylie won the Halloween costume game but wow Kim!!!!” another stated.

