Kate Middleton's difficult conversation about cancer and death with kids

Kate Middleton’s sugarcoated approach to Prince Louis has just come to light.

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold made these admissions during one of his most recent interviews.

According to a report by OK magazine the conversation happened rather candidly, and saw the former aide explain the Wales’ dynamic with their kids.

He began by saying, “I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children.”

Because “For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”

“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” Mr Harrold also added.

He also got a tad bit emotional over the Duchess and admitted, “That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye.” Because “For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.”

But at the same time the chances are high that Prince Louis “probably doesn’t understand too much” related to his mother’s health, and for Mr Harrold “It’s a tricky one,” because “I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”