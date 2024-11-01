 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's difficult conversation about cancer and death with kids

Kate Middleton’s approach for Prince Louis and the way it runs rather candid has just been brought to light

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Kate Middletons difficult conversation about cancer and death with kids
Kate Middleton's difficult conversation about cancer and death with kids

Kate Middleton’s sugarcoated approach to Prince Louis has just come to light.

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold made these admissions during one of his most recent interviews.

According to a report by OK magazine the conversation happened rather candidly, and saw the former aide explain the Wales’ dynamic with their kids.

He began by saying, “I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children.”

Because “For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”

“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” Mr Harrold also added.

He also got a tad bit emotional over the Duchess and admitted, “That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye.” Because “For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.”

But at the same time the chances are high that Prince Louis “probably doesn’t understand too much” related to his mother’s health, and for Mr Harrold “It’s a tricky one,” because “I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”

Prince Harry breaks silence on marriage with Meghan Markle amid 'separation' rumours video
Prince Harry breaks silence on marriage with Meghan Markle amid 'separation' rumours
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reveals dream city for show after Rome video
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reveals dream city for show after Rome
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to get new titles in 2025 after HRH removal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to get new titles in 2025 after HRH removal
'Game of Thrones' begins early development at Warner Bros.
'Game of Thrones' begins early development at Warner Bros.
Shawn Mendes hints at pregnancy scare in new song
Shawn Mendes hints at pregnancy scare in new song
Diddy and Cassie video: Prosecutors react to claims of leaking alleged clip
Diddy and Cassie video: Prosecutors react to claims of leaking alleged clip
Prince William proves Prince Harry wrong in new documentary
Prince William proves Prince Harry wrong in new documentary
Shailene Woodley shares 'massive moment of courageous friendship' with Laura Dern
Shailene Woodley shares 'massive moment of courageous friendship' with Laura Dern