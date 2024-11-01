Shailene Woodley explains why she initially turned down 'Big Little Lies' role

Shailene Woodley has revealed that she initially turned down a role in Big Little Lies because she was "exhausted" by Hollywood.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old star shared that "I got a call, I’ll never forget it. It was November or October of 2015. I was really sick at the time and I was not at all exhausted by acting or the artistry and the craft of storytelling, but I was really exhausted by the act of Hollywood."

She further said, “And I got a call about 'Big Little Lies' because Jean-Marc Vallée — our beautiful creator, director, who has since passed — had wanted me to play Jane,” she continued.

“I was desperate to work with him, I thought he was such an incredible artist and filmmaker," added Shailene.

After rejecting the role, the Divergent actress received a call from Laura Dern who told her she would be making a "huge mistake" if she didn't accept the role.

“I got a call from Laura the day before I left for India — or maybe I was actually already in India and I hadn’t turned my phone off yet. And she just said, ‘Listen, I know where you’re at in your life. I’ve been there before too. It’s a lot. This world is an illusion, but what isn’t an illusion is what you love to do,” said Shailene.

“And what I see in you, Shai, is your purpose — at least in this moment in your life — is to be a storyteller. And I think it’s a massive mistake for you to walk away from this opportunity that you really should lean into,” she continued.

“It forever changed my life,” added Shailene. “And so, in so many ways, I’m grateful for Laura.”