Prince Harry making his stance clear against Meghan Markle's promises?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to secure an abode in Portugal, at the 722-acre CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club soon-to-be built development has just sparked some shocking comments.

For those unversed, the $4.7 million development is about 81 miles south from Lisbon and lets the Sussexes swing for a Golden Visa that will allow them to be close to the Royal Family.

While discussing the couple’s intentions and motivations for this move, a former butler named Grant Harrold got candid about everything while speaking to the New York Post.

He admitted that it appears to be an attempt at “edging their way back in the direction of the UK” for the Sussexes.

“Their life in the US — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe,” he admitted as well.

“But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK.”

However, a bit later into the conversation the expert did add that, “There’s no obvious reason for choosing Portugal as a location to live, but let’s not forget that it’s not unusual for royals to set up overseas,”

“Some have historically moved to France, Princess Margaret used to spend a lot of time in Mauritius, so Harry would be following in the footsteps of other royals who have done something similar,” he added before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that an earlier report by GB News has also come out that allege that Meghan told Harry earlier in Megxit that she’s “Hollywood's savvy wheeler-dealer who could make them stars.”