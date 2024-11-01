 
Heidi Klum swoons over 'younger husband' Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz married each other on February 22, 2019

Web Desk
November 01, 2024

Heidi Klum just exclaimed how she is a happy and satisfied woman.

In her latest published interview with The Times, the 51-year-old model and TV personality revealed that her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is 35 years old, keeps her satisfied.

Klum and the German musician have been married since 2019 and the America’s Got Talent’s veteran judge had a rather risqué answer when she was inquired about her fitness routine.

“Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French,” she replied. For context, the aforementioned phrase in Klum’s answer loosely translates to "bedroom sports."

“I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself,” the German-American model added.

She continued. “I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body.”

“I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband,” Klum shared and when asked by the outlet about whether her life with Kaulitz is good in the bedroom, she responded, “Very good. My husband is my match.”

