P Diddy's investigators enter next phase in intervews over 'freak offs'

P Diddy's investigators move to next phase in 'freak offs' intervews

Sean Diddy Combs' investigators are looking to interview male escorts for the sex trafficking lawsuit against him.

A federal law enforcement source has disclosed to The New York Post that the witnesses are "all too happy to talk."

"We're asking them about their recollections of the Freak Offs, what they were paid to do, and who else was involved. I'm surprised how many of them can recall intricate details about what happened."

The source has already discovered how the men were supplied with drugs at the parties.

"They were all encouraged to take Viagra and Cialis before the parties," the source recalled the keypoints from the interrogations.

Meanwhile, the recent sexual assault lawsuits against the rapper were lodged on Monday by two men who were reportedly 17 and 10 at the time of incident.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee has already brought forward about 120 individuals claiming to be Combs' victims.

The Bad Boy Records founder has strongly denied the allegations while he awaits May 2025 trial in a Brooklyn detention center over sex trafficking charges.