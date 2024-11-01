Paris Hilton recreates sultry look from Britney Spears' iconic song

Paris Hilton’s Halloween look is an ode to Britney Spears

The heiress, 43, recently posted a dance video as well as a slideshow of her Halloween outfit that resembled her pal Britney's famous schoolgirl ensemble from 1999 hit Baby One More Time.

The photoshoot showed Paris in a racy white cropped shirt and a grey schoolgirl skirt, teamed with patent platform pumps as she posed in an idyllic 90s version of a high school corridoor.

Her hair was pulled into cute pigtails exactly like Britney’s.

“It's Britney b****. Love you icon,” the heiress captioned the post.

Paris sticker to the sultry high schooler look throughout the evening as she headed to a Halloween party in Hollywood.

Britney and Paris have remained pals for decades even after leaving their mid-2000s late night Los Angeles indulgings in the past, where they were also sometimes accompanied by Lindsay Lohan.

In August, Paris revealed that Britney stopped by her house "a couple weeks ago" as "she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix," on Talk Shop Live.

"So it's just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much," she added, adorably sharing that Britney has danced with Phoenix to Paris' upcoming sophomore studio album Infinite Icon.

Last December, Paris paid Britney a tribute on her 42nd birthday with a series of their throwback photos from the 2000s.