Kerry Katona confirms split from fiance Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona revealed that she and her fiance Ryan Mahoney have parted ways after 6 years of relationship.

The 44-year-old TV personality and the fitness trainer, who got engaged four years ago, went through a tumultuous relationship over the past few months.

The news broke when Kerry replied to a follower's query on her official Instagram.

Under one of of Kerry's posts in which she updated about her mother's health a commenter wrote, "So much love to you both and, and is the Dr single?"

Kerry responded by saying, "No but I am!"

This reply by Kerry confirmed that her relationship status is single but not her ex-fiance.

Previously, Kerry hinted at their broken relationship by revealing that Ryan has been "unsupported" and she moved in with her mother, Sue, temporarily.

"I want to say a massive thank you to my mum, who has been my rock during the last couple of weeks. I've been staying at hers and she's really looked after me," the former singer said at the time, as per Daily Mail.

Kerry went on to say, "If I'm honest, I've felt more lonely than ever during my recovery. Ryan was away getting a tattoo in London when I went into hospital and I haven't seen him since my surgery over a week ago."

"That upset me, because it made me feel unsupported and I could have done with the emotional support. I'm always the 'strong mum' in our house and this week I really wanted to be looked after and have him here, but I had my mum instead," she added.

However, in July the ex-couple seemingly patched up when she admitted that she "couldn't be without him" and spent a date night together as she uploaded snaps on her social media.