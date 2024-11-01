World Culture Festival: Singers pay tribute to Pakistani music on second last day

Performances of Kamran Jafri, Leeza Fatima and Kamran Saggu at Tribute to Pakistani Music concert during the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on November 1, 2024. — Screengrab via Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The music enthusiasts of Karachi were enthralled by captivating performances by Pakistani musicians on the second last day (Friday) of the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (APC).

The atmosphere was electric as attendees eagerly anticipated an evening of soulful music concert, organised under the banner of “Tribute to Pakistani Music”.

The concert featured 12 Pakistani artists — Humaira Channa, Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan, Ustad Imran Abbas Khan, Akhlaq Bashir, Sawera Ali, Imran Jawed, Uroosa Ali, Kamran Saggu, Noman Khan, Hanif Akhlaq, Kamran Jafri, Leeza Fatima.

The concert began with Pakistani musician Kamran taking the stage, bringing traditional beats to the event. He was then followed by Leeza Fatima, a student of School of Visual & Performing Arts (SOVAPA).

Following this, Hanif Akhlaq and Noman Khan entranced the audience with their music, allowing the people to feel the beats of old songs.

Performances by the singers on the stage wowed the audience, besides paying tribute to the traditional Pakistani music.

A day earlier, schoolgoing children witnessed play called Ali Aur Dragon — written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood.

The play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour.

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 31, 2024. — ACP

The children in the audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance, clapping enthusiastically and expressing their appreciation for the entire cast.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.