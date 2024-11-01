Photo: Andrew Garfield unable to move on from 'true love' Emma Stone: Source

Andrew Garfield is reportedly still hooked on his past relationship with Emma Stone.

As fans will be aware, Emma Stone reportedly dated Andrew Garfield for four years before calling it quits in 2015.

But, Andrew, who has been tightly lipped on his romances, opted out of confirming his romance with co-star Emma Stone in a recent interview.

Emma, eventually, moved on from her co-star and married Dave McCary in 2020 whereas the Amazing Spider-Man actor has not found closure yet, as per a mole privy to Life & Style.

According to this insider, Andrew “is convinced he let the love of his life slip through his fingers.”

“But Emma is married now to Dave McCary and has a daughter,” the source added and explained, “so Andrew is stuck with his memories.”

Following the demise of his love with the Oscar-winning actress, Andrew was also rumored to be dating Kate Tomas, an author and spiritual advisor, but seemingly he did not see a future with her.

“Friends say Andrew will never find the right girl if he keeps moping about the past!” the source remarked in conclusion.