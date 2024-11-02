Saoirse Ronan reflects on love doubts before marrying Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan made a rare comment on her relationship after getting married secretly with her husband, Jack Lowden,

In a recent chat with USA Today, the 30-year-old American-Irish actress shared some insights about how her life has changed since marriage.

"I feel like I'm part of a group, which I never thought I would have, she told the outlet.

Ranon went on to say, “I used to think, ‘You’ll never have friends. You’ll never have a partner.’ I was so in my own world, in a lot of ways. So now, to feel like I’ve got a very rich personal and social life — it’s so precious to me.”

The couple, who first met at Mary Queen of Scots in 2018, sparked engagement rumors when Ronan was spotted flaunting a diamond ring in Paris in October.

Later People confirmed that Ranon and Lowden had tied the knot in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"My life has become so much more than just work." She further noted during the conversation.

"For a long time, that’s all I did; that’s how I met people and made sense of the world."

However, now she has a "beautiful network" of friends as the publisher noted.