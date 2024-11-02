Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz split on 'amicable' terms: Source

After Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's unexpected split, a recent report suggest that they have decided to go their separate ways while maintaining a positive and respectful relationship.

As People magazine reported, an insider revealed that "The split is amicable. They realized they're at different stages in life."

The couple met when Kravitz starred Tatum in her directional debut Blink Twice which hit the theater in August.

During the promotion of their latest movie, the 44-year-old actor and Kravits openly showed love for each other.

After dating for more than three years the outlet reported on October 29 that the duo has parted their ways.

The source further noted, "Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers N.Y.C."

The Step Up actor is a father to an 11-year-old daughter Everly whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

A few hours before the news of the pair's split broke, several news publishers reported that Kravitz and Tatum would join the cast of Alpha Gang.

Alpha Gang production insiders revealed that the ex-couple is still on board despite their break up.

"They will continue to work together and are excited about a new project. They both love filming and creating. Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë's focus and passion," the tattler added.