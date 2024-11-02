Megan Thee Stallion documentary director praises her 'strength' and 'resilience'

Megan Thee Stallion just earned the praise of producer and director, Nneka Onuorah.

Defining the Mamushi rapper as “strength," Onuorah directed the popular artist’s documentary titled, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, that earned Megan Thee Stallion praise over her "resilience" from the director too.

In a conversation with NME, Onuorah said, "Most of us say we're strong, but we've never had millions of people every day lying on us, saying negative things about us.

She continued, "I commend Megan for her resilience throughout this process to still come out on top. She truly is the definition of strength to me."

"This film is Megan's open book into her heart during one of the hardest times of her life,” the director added as she referred to the Savage hitmaker’s fame.

"It highlights how grief and depression can take a toll on your life and your experiences. There’s so much grief in the world right now, which is why I feel like this story is so relatable,” she mentioned.

As for the star herself, in her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion noted that she is no longer worried about public criticism, saying, "I do feel like I’m getting in a place where I really don’t care. I only care about my damn self. For the first time since my mama was alive, I’m taking care of myself, because I want to feel good.”