Martha Stewart uncovers surprising side of neighbor Ryan Reynolds: 'Very serious'

The lifestyle mogul made rare comments about the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star

November 02, 2024

Ryan Reynolds fans have known him for his humorous nature however, Martha Stewart has something opposite to say.

The American writer appeared as a special guest at Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show and shared her remarks about the Deadpool & Wolverine star.

During the show, the lifestyle mogul was asked the names of celebrities who would be fun to hang out with.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” she said referring to Reynolds.

Stewart then continued giving her remarks, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life."

“No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious," she insisted.

The businesswoman then revealed that she would hang out with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, saying, “I’d like to hang out with those guys.”

When the Host mentioned Taylor Swift's name she replied, “I was only thinking men. Taylor Swift is lovely.”

She listed Swift first then Snoop Dogg, and added, “I would take Ryan off it, and I would put in somebody else.”

Later Stewart clarified her views on the star when the host was left surprised by the writer's stance on Reynolds.

“He’s a good actor,” she admitted. “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."

“I’m going to get in trouble, he’s my neighbor,” Stewart added.

