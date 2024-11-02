 
Geo News

Kris Jenner marks youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen big day

'The Kardashians' star penned down a heartfelt note for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Kris Jenner marks youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen big day
Kris Jenner marks youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen big day

Kris Jenner poured her heart out for her youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen on his special day.

The 68-year-old Kardashian matriarch took to her official Instagram account on Friday, November 1st to mark Rocky Thirteen first birthday

It is pertinent to mention that Rocky is the son of Kris' oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Kris penned down, "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world."

"You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma," The TV personality further gushed over Rocky.

She also posted a series of photos of Rocky throughout the first year of his life.

"I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow," Kris added. 

Shawn Mendes gets 'people talking' ahead of latest album release
Shawn Mendes gets 'people talking' ahead of latest album release
Bob Daisley reveals reason behind working with Ozzy Osbourne: 'I've got to do this'
Bob Daisley reveals reason behind working with Ozzy Osbourne: 'I've got to do this'
Megan Thee Stallion documentary director praises her 'strength' and 'resilience'
Megan Thee Stallion documentary director praises her 'strength' and 'resilience'
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz split on 'amicable' terms: Source
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz split on 'amicable' terms: Source
'Excited' Mickey Guyton unveils emotions behind latest album
'Excited' Mickey Guyton unveils emotions behind latest album
David, Victoria Beckham seeing a future in Miami: Source
David, Victoria Beckham seeing a future in Miami: Source
Keke Palmer gets candid about her future dating plans
Keke Palmer gets candid about her future dating plans
Khloe Kardashian brags about good looks amid Kris Jenner admiration: Source
Khloe Kardashian brags about good looks amid Kris Jenner admiration: Source