Kris Jenner marks youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen big day

Kris Jenner poured her heart out for her youngest grandson Rocky Thirteen on his special day.

The 68-year-old Kardashian matriarch took to her official Instagram account on Friday, November 1st to mark Rocky Thirteen first birthday

It is pertinent to mention that Rocky is the son of Kris' oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Kris penned down, "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world."

"You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma," The TV personality further gushed over Rocky.

She also posted a series of photos of Rocky throughout the first year of his life.

"I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow," Kris added.