Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys working with 'polite' Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she is having a good time with her costar Timothee Chalamet on the set of their upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

In a recent chat on the Friday, November 1st episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Paltrow praised Chalamet and his acting skills.

The 52-year-old actress called the Dune star "such a wonderful young man."

"Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with," Paltrow further said on the show.

"I'm really having a good time with him," she acknowledged.

After 2019 's Avengers: Endgame, Marty Supreme will mark Paltrow's return to the big screen.

Previously The Politician alum noted that she is taking a break from her acting career and diverting her focus on her lifestyle and wellness brand Goop.

The news of Paltrwo's return to the big projects broke in August, and the show host Drew Barrymore asked the reason behind her comeback.

In response, Paltrow noted that she is now an "empty nester" and all her kids have moved out for college.

"So the nest is empty and I feel like there's this really grief-filled part of it and then there's this part of it that's like maybe I can explore, I don't know, my own creativity again, or something like that," added Paltrow.

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18 with her ex-husband Chris Martin.