Hailey, Justin Bieber pose as 'family of 3' for the first time

Justin Bieber and Hailey shared their first family photo since becoming parents.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hailey posted a carousel of photos, revealing their Halloween costumes.

In one of the photos, the couple, who welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber in August, posed as a family of three.

The Rhodes founder posed as Disney character Kim Possible, while Justin matched her as Ron Stoppable. The photo showcased the Baby hitmaker cradling baby Jack, who wore a pink robe, while Hailey placed her hand on his back.

Additionally, a separate photo of Jack showed him dressed in The Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie inspired onesie.

“October things,” Hailey captioned the post.

The sweet family photos garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, “Omg it’s too much to handle!!! Look at this little feet.” another added, “you nailed it.”

The third comment read, “I am obsessed!!! Best family costume.”

“Hope you enjoyed celebrating your first halloween as a family of 3! Jack is looking so cute in his posh pjs,” the fourth user stated.