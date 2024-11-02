Emily Ratajkowski's ex Eric André pays tribute to Sade amid spooky season

Model Emily Ratajkowski’s ex Eric André, appeared to be dressed as singer Sade for Halloween.

The 41-year-old comedian wore long extensions style in a braid, along with a red lipstick and dark eye makeup to embody the iconic songstress.

While attending the Heidi Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Thursday, Eric completed the look with a blue button-up shirt, white jeans and hoop earrings, closely mimicking Sade’s signature style.

Moreover, he tucked his blue shirt into his white pants, with the braid draped over one shoulder.

In regards to this, he shared pictures of him costume on Instagram while including a comparison image of Sade in a similar outfit, captioning the post as, “Happy Halloween @Sade.”

It is worth mentioning that he credited the hairstylist Elliott Brian for the braid and makeup artist Maria Scali for the look.

According to Daily Mail, on the red carpet at Klum’s party, Eric carried his phone displaying Sade as his wallpaper, while fully committing to the tribute.

Furthermore, his Halloween costume appearance came nearly 1.5 years after briefly dating Emily in February and March 2023, when they were spotted dinning together in New York City, as per the publication.