Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum remain 'in touch' despite breakup: Report

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are reportedly still "in touch" with each other despite announcing their shocking split.

An insider revealed to Page Six that there is "no bad blood" between the pair, who called off their engagement earlier this week.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” the source told the outlet.

The confidant further shared that the Magic Mike actor and the Batman alum “both handled the breakup very maturely,” but “they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

An insider added that Zoe's father, Lenny Kravitz, also has “no hard feelings” toward Channing.

“He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy,” a tipster said.

Another source confirmed to the publication that Zoe "has been in good spirits amid the breakup, though friends say she has a lot on her mind."