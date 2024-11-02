Chariah Gordon supports Taylor Swift amid first appearance in 'Eras Tour'

Chariah Gordon transitioned from cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor Swift in the stands to supporting her in the stadium.

According to People, the fiancée of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr. made way to Indianapolis on Friday, November 1, to back the pop superstar during the final stretch of the U.S leg of the Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Moreover, Gordon documented the fun on her Instagram Stories as she exclaimed, “Go sister!!!!” alongside a heart eye emoji in a video of Swift performing.

During another clip, she was spotted on the floor sets while she sang along to You Belong With Me as she held a drink.

Before sharing the concert videos, Gordon hinted at her attendance by donning Swift merchandise in an airport setting which she captioned it as “brb” with a blushing emoji.

This marked her first experience at one of the Swift’s Eras Tour shows, as she recently told the publication that she hadn’t been able to catch her live since the tour began in March 2023 due to her busy schedule.

Gordon’s trip to Indianapolis will be brief as she plans to return to Kansas City for the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 4, just a day after Swift will conclude the U.S. leg of the tour before heading to Canada later in November.