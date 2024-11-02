Eva Longoria opens up about her 'mistake' while investing in 'John Wick'

Eva Longoria has had many impressive business successes over the years, however, she regrets some of her investment choices.

After earning “more than double” from her initial $6 million investment in the original John Wick, which premiered in 2014, the Golden Globe nominee expressed her disappointment at not continuing up with highly successful franchise, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

In regards to this, she told Business Insider, “What frustrates me is that I wasn’t involved with the rest of the films. It was a one-time thing. That was the gamble, and my only mistake was not being attached to all of the films.”

During the interview, she opened up about her early producing career while acknowledging that she was inexperienced at the time.

The Desperate Housewives actress stated, “My bankroll was very new, and it was a lot of money, and I was like, ‘So how does it work?’ I had no idea. I wish I could say I was an investment genius, but that wasn’t the case.”

Moreover, Longoria shared that the opportunity arose when her agency, CAA, facilitated funding for the project and she added, “An agent, who wasn’t even my agent, called me and said, ‘You have money, you should invest it here,’ I didn’t even know how a movie was made. I was like, ‘What do you mean gap financing?'”

According to Deadline, she noted that she received checks from her John Wick investment and explained, “My husband is friends with the head of Lionsgate, and sometimes he’ll say, ‘I see we wrote a check to Eva this week.’ But the real geniuses were Chad and David, along with Keanu. I just wrote the check.”

It is worth mentioning that the franchise will continue with From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, set to premiere in theatres on June 6, 2025.