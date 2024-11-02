Lenny Kravitz expresses thoughts on Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is on cordial terms with Channing Tatum, despite the latter’s breakup from the former’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

As per Page Six, the 60-year-old iconic rock star previously teased the public over how the now-former couple could be set to marry, however they parted ways last week, a year after they got engaged.

“He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy,” a source detailed the outlet over the musician’s take over the split.

The insider also mentioned how Lenny and Channing had grown “really close” over the past few years adding how the actor “felt a strong bond with Lenny as well” and stating “the feeling was mutual on Lenny’s end.”

Additionally, Zoë and Channing are reported to have “been in touch” even after their break-up, with a different source informing Page Six that “there was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.”

“(They) handled the breakup very maturely (after) they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners,” the source further mentioned.